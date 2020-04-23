Jennifer Lopez Gets Wet In A Plunging White Swimsuit For Earth Day

JLo showed off her curves in the swimming pool for Earth Day.

Jennifer Lopez proudly showed off her curves as she celebrated Earth Day on social media this week. The stunning mom of two took to Instagram on April 22 to acknowledge the annual global event by sharing a sizzling snap of herself in a plunging white swimsuit as she sat in a swimming pool.

The 50-year-old once again looked years younger than her actual age as she got soaking wet. JLo sat down in the pool with her knees together as they peeked out of the water. Her top half was fully visible and she placed both hands down by her side into the water.

Jennifer showed off plenty of her decolletage in the revealing bathing suit look as the deep plunge one-piece sat low on her chest and featured thin strings over her shoulders. The straps were fastened to the main part of the swimsuit with small silver rings while the one-piece appeared to be high-cut at the bottom to show off her toned legs and hips.

She had her hair in a voluminous textured bob, not too dissimilar from the look she rocked while starring as tough New York cop Harley in her former NBC drama series Shades of Blue.

JLo — who recently wowed in a short pink mini dress — proudly flaunted her tan as her skin glowed while she sat in the shade and turned her head to the right to look off into the distance.

In the caption, the “Get Right” singer urged her 119 million followers to be “conscious” of how they treat the Earth as she captioned the post with the hashtag #HappyEarthDay.

Jennifer didn’t reveal if the swimsuit photo was taken before or after the current lockdown nor did she tell fans exactly where it was snapped, though the comments section was full of sweet messages for the star.

“STUNNING‼️” one person commented with a fire, heart eye and a crown emoji, adding, “JLo is the 8th wonder of the world!!!”

“Beauty queen omg stunner,” another said.

A third person commented in all caps, “THE MOST [GORGEOUS] HUMAN BEING TO EVER STEP FOOT ON PLANET EARTH!!! HOLY GUACAMOLE.”

The sizzling swimsuit snap has received more than 2 million likes and over 10,700 comments in only seven hours.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Jennifer has treated her followers to a look at her jaw dropping body in her swimwear. It was just last week that JLo was spotted on social media in a white string bikini.

She rocked the two-piece with a sheer, flowy cover-up while she set up an Easter Egg hunt for her and fiance Alex Rodriguez‘s children. The blended family is currently riding out the coronavirus outbreak together at their home in Miami, Florida.