Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Beautiful Body In Tight Blue Tank And Leggings

Angelina Pivarnick wore a tight blue tank top and coordinating leggings in a new Instagram share, showing off her body to her 1 million followers on the social media sharing site. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also posted a caption where she encouraged her followers to be themselves.
The reality star appears to have poured herself into a skintight cropped blue top. The athletic wear looked stunning on Angelina, who paired the look with equally formfitting leggings, and for a fun fashion twist, black platform ankle boots.
The photo was likely taken before the coronavirus pandemic as the reality star was photographed inside The Beauty Suite in Staten Island, New York. Angelina is a native of the area.
Always be yourself no matter what ❤️????????Mua- @anjali_artistry location – @thebeautysuiteny Earrings and Choker – @dazzlejewelandco Hair – @danadhairstudio Lashes – @lashelina
Angelina is wearing very glamorous, heavy makeup in the photo. Her eyes are lined in black kohl on their tops and bottoms. She accented her eyes with heavy, false lashes to create a doe-eyed effect. The lashes could very well be from her own beauty line called Lashelina, but it is not indicated if those are what she is wearing in the photo.
Dark gray eye shadow is used on the reality star’s lids to create drama. Angelina’s eyebrows are filled in and darkened, accentuating their natural arch. The Jersey Shore star’s face makeup blended in contour and highlighter on her cheekbones to make them pop. The look is finished with natural-looking lip color and liner on her mouth.
Sometimes life is unpredictable and sometimes you have to Cope with what is in front of you. To all my loves, please be safe and practice social distancing. I know I am. We are in this together and if we all do our part this can all get better. I know it's hard to adjust and I get that but you aren't alone. Please dm me if u want to vent. I am answering dms. Now remember I am only one person and I will try my best to get back to u all. Love u guys. Makeup by @anjali_artistry ????Tom we will be on live also from our homes talking about our master class.
Angelina’s jewelry is over the top. She is wearing a glittering, rhinestone choker on her neck and silver oversized hoop earrings that dangle from a single silver strand.
As for her hair, it is also glammed up in complete contrast to the athletic look of the clothing. Angelina’s dark tresses were filled in with extensions to make them look even more full and lush. Her hair is pulled away from her face in a high top ponytail, and the ends are gently curled.
I seriously love @anjali_artistry and @danadhairstudio ❤️❤️ Not only are these girls my besties but on top of it all they kill it in glamming me. Thank u @anjali_artistry for always making my skin look flawless and glamming me for all my events. Thank u @danadhairstudio for making my hair look sick and killing it in color. Love u. ????I want to thank you guys for being my rocks and always having my back when I need you both. Business is one thing but friendships like this no one can come between ????❤️????. Love u both. LASHELINA LASHES STYLE GLAM. GET YOURS TODAY AT www.lashelina.com. @lashelina
Fans appreciated the overall look of the photo and showed their love for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star in the comments section of the share.
“You’re so easy going and nice and I just want you to know it makes you look really, really good in negative situations where ‘friends’ are being less than friendly. You’re awesome,” remarked one follower.
“Go off queen!!!” stated a second fan.
“On your side here!! Looking great!! Your [sic] my fav on Jersey shore!!! No puppet, always real!!” said a third Instagram user.
“You are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” stated a fourth fan.