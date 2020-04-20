Anllela Sagra Lifts Shirt And Shows Off Major Underboob For Latest Instagram Upload

Anllela Sagra looked flawless in the latest Instagram update that she shared on Monday, April 20. In the new snapshot, she showed off her chiseled frame in a long-sleeved top and panties combo that set her fans’ feeds on fire.

The update showed the 26-year-old standing indoors, seemingly inside her bathroom. An open door that led to her bedroom was seen in the background. She posed in front of a full-body mirror with her wet hair and skimpy attire, angling her right hip to the side, her right hand raised to her shoulder, while her left hand held her phone.

Her shirt was lifted, showing a glimpse of her underboob. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach and rock-hard abs. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed into her phone’s screen, smiling brightly.

The influencer flaunted her stunning figure in a gray long-sleeved shirt, made of a ribbed material. While her toned midsection was exposed to the public, the semi-turtleneck design on her top covered her neckline. She sported a pair of black Calvin Klein panties, which boasted high leg cuts that helped elongate her thighs. Its thick waistband contained the brand’s signature logo.

Anllela didn’t bother to enhance her natural beauty with cosmetics and rocked a makeup-free look, flaunting her almost blemish-free skin in the snap. As she stayed home, she didn’t wear any accessories with her sexy ensemble. As mentioned, her long tresses were wet, hanging down her shoulder and back.

In the caption of the post, she urged her fans to check out her Instagram “bio” for the “link” to her website, where she recently uploaded new “workout programs,” and more.

The latest share has racked up over 194,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments within the first 17 hours of having been posted on her social media account. Many of Anllela’s admirers were quick to shower the model with compliments. Some followers simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“What a beautiful sight, as always. You have an amazing body and smile,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Omg! You are so hot that when I looked at this pic, I forgot what to do. I wish to see you someday. Maybe when the pandemic is over, and I’m hoping that will happen soon,” gushed an admirer.

“Impressive woman. What a gorgeous body! Congrats, keep working out!” wrote a third social media user.

“Your body is off the charts, but that smile though,” added the fourth one.