Brit Manuela Sizzles In A Tiny Red Bikini At The Beach: ‘Missing The Ocean’

Brit Manuela is reminiscing about the beach, per her most recent Instagram share.

The American model took to her account on Monday to share a short video from a past vacation in Staniel Cay, a luxurious island in the Bahamas. She stood with her feet in the turquoise water and walked slowly up the shore toward the camera with a huge smile on her face — a clear indication that she was enjoying her day at the beach.

Brit rocked a tiny bikini in the sizzling throwback post, which a tag indicated was from the Miami, Florida-based company Luli Fama. The two-piece was in a bold, red color that popped against the model’s bronzed skin, accentuating her allover glow. Its bandeau-style top had a flirty lace trim along its top hem, drawing attention to the ample cleavage its low neckline exposed. The bikini top also featured a drawstring right in the middle of its cups that was scrunched up a tied in a dainty bow that dangled over her torso.

The brunette beauty also wore a pair of red bikini bottoms during her day on the beach. The itty-bitty garment showcased her sculpted legs thanks to its high-cut design, while its string waistband accentuated her flat midsection and abs. At one point in the clip, Brit did a quick turn for the camera to reveal her swimwear’s daringly cheeky style that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety.

A trendy stack of gold necklaces accessorized Brit’s barely-there ensemble, providing the perfect amount of bling that glistened underneath the bright sun. She wore her dark tresses in a middle part that cascaded over her shoulders in messy waves, and she went makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty.

In the caption of her post, Brit admitted that she was “missing the ocean,” and many of her 912,000 followers seemed to relate. Several took to the comments section of the upload to express their own desire to return to the sea, while others simply left compliments for the model herself.

“Omg hello body goals,” one person wrote.

“You look absolutely amazing,” said another fan.

“Wowwww you are a dream love, this video of ocean makes me dream,” a third follower remarked.

“OMFG! You’re just perfect!” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 13,000 likes within its first hour of going live.

While Brit may not be able to show off her bikini body at the beach, she has been sharing a number of swimwear looks while quarantining at her home in Minnesota. One recent selfie saw her flaunting her impressive physique in a revealing tan two-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 32,000 likes and 825 comments to date.