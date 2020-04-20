Bri Teresi Bares Cleavage In Low-Cut Strapless Top, Rocks ‘Playboy’ Bunny Mask On Instagram

Bri Teresi turned up the heat on her Instagram account on Monday morning. In a photo on her feed, the model rocked a lacy, strapless top, a tiny thong, and a black Playboy Bunny mask as she posed on her bed. Her look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove her fans wild.

The black-and-white photo showed Bri sitting on a white, lace-covered bed with small, string lights on the backboard. A floral sculpture could be seen on the wall above the bed. A lamp on a bedside table provided a beam of light that shined down on Bri and bounced off her radiant skin. She looked better than ever in her tiny lingerie, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Bri’s look included a tight-fitting, strapless top covered in white lace. The low-cut, sweetheart neckline did little to contain the model’s busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The top looked close to slipping down and causing a wardrobe malfunction.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was visible beneath the sheer, white waistband of the top, which hugged her hourglass figure. She paired the top with a tiny, black thong, which did nothing but favors for her curves. The thong was cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips, drawing attention to her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

Bri’s only accessory was the bunny mask, with large ears that extended past her thick hair. The mask covered most of Bri’s face, so not much of her makeup look was visible. However, she did rock a dark lip gloss. She wore her blond locks in a messy bun.

Bri posed on her hip and leaned back on one arm. She crossed one leg over the other, arched her back, and popped her booty out in a way that emphasized her figure further. The angle also caused her top to slide down and expose more of her chest.

The post garnered more than 11,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s fans left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Omg you look so cute,” one fan said.

“Oh damn girl it’s all a dream,” another user added with pink hearts.

“Wow That’s a beautiful picture of you Bri,” a third follower wrote.

Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she sported a blue, minuscule bikini that showed off her killer abs once more.