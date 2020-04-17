Janet Guzman Exposes Her Intense Cleavage In A Car Selfie, Poses With Her Adorable Dog

American model Janet Guzman sizzled in a sexy pic shared to her Instagram page earlier this evening. Janet wore a see-through crop top with a wide chest cutout that showcased her plunging cleavage.

She posed for the selfie while sitting on the driver’s side of her car. Janet pulled one leg up onto the seat, and her gray pants-clad knee hid her left breast from view. Janet did not add any specifications about where she parked her car or the vehicle type, but it had a black interior and matching black steering wheel — visible in front of her.

Janet wasn’t alone in her car. She brought her adorable Pomeranian along for the ride. With its tongue lolling out of its mouth, the black-and-brown pup appeared content to be in her arms.

Janet may have recently experimented with dying her dog’s fur, patches of blue were visible under its chin.

“True love,” wrote Janet in her caption.

For her trip, Janet chose a racy top that left almost nothing to the imagination. The sheer, lacy fabric put her breasts on full display. The shirt was characterized by a silver heart-shaped hook that cinched the halter strap together on her neck.

While Janet didn’t specify her destination, she styled her hair and applied a full face of makeup. She pulled her sleek waves to her right side and tucked some of her hair behind her left ear to keep it out of her face.

Janet lined her top waterline with black eyeliner, creating a dramatic winged effect. She carefully blended a mixture of white and gray eye shadow on her lids and groomed her eyebrows. She also lined her full lips and filled them in with nude lipstick and gloss. For a finishing touch, Janet blended medium-toned foundation, bronzer, and highlighter across the planes of her face.

The snap proved popular with Janet’s dedicated fan base. In under an hour, the post accumulated more than 34,700 likes and over 300 comments. Aside from her regular fans, Janet’s model friends Chantel Zales and Amanda Lee liked and commented on her post.

“My two favorites,” said one fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a pleading emoji to their comment.

“[C]uties in one car,” wrote a second person, trailing their comment with a heart-eyes emoji. Janet replied to them with a blow-kiss emoji.

Earlier this month, Janet posted a saucy pic of herself posing alongside her equally gorgeous friend. The pair wore scanty black bikinis that exhibited their curviest assets.