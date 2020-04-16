Kylie Jenner Showcases Her Curves In A Skintight Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner cozied up in a heather gray one-piece in her newest Instagram photo, sitting outside on marble concrete while showing off her curves.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul stared directly at the camera in the shot, posing with one hand on her face, the other touching one of her sneakers. She rested one elbow on a knee, while her other arm reached down to grab her shoe. She wore powder blue-and-white footwear with a black Nike swoosh logo.

The charcoal gray ensemble showcased Kylie’s hourglass figure and flaunted her toned physique. Even through the long-sleeved fabric, fans could tell that her arms were sculpted and her midriff was taut. The way she bent her knees in front of her emphasized her curvaceous derriere.

Kylie appeared to be in her backyard. She sat on a pathway next to a manicured lawn. Multiple palm trees stood tall behind her.

She wore her hair parted in the middle, starting auburn at the roots and quickly transitioning to a blonder hue, giving her locks an ombre effect. Her locks tumbled down her back in pin-straight strands, while several pieces got caught on her shoulder.

Kylie wore her usual matte makeup look. Her dark brows were arched and shaped and filled in with pencil. She wore a taupe shadow on her lids. Her voluminous lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her waterline was rimmed with eyeliner, her lower lashes coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks were contoured and were brushed with a dusty rose blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a mocha lip pencil and filled in with a dark pink matte lipstick.

She captioned the photo with a somber note, wishing everyone well during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 3.2 million likes and more than 21,000 comments from her 170.6 million followers.

“Your fit,” one social media user wrote, including a flame emoji.

“You look sooo gooood!” exclaimed another fan.

Others sent dozens of heart-eye and heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Kylie often shares photos of her ensembles on Instagram, often ones that flatter her enviable figure. In fact, she recently showed off her hourglass physique in another skintight outfit, wearing a zip-up one-piece that flaunted all of her curves.

Last weekend, she once again showed off her fit figure, this time in a hot pink bikini that she wore on Easter Sunday.