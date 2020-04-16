Brian Dennehy Dead, Prolific Character Actor Dies At Age 81

Brian Dennehy has died. The celebrated actor, whose career includes nearly 200 credited roles, died at age 81 at his home in Connecticut, according to TMZ. The report listed his cause of death as natural and there will not be an autopsy. His daughter Elizabeth confirmed the news on Twitter.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Dennehy is a former Marine and college offensive lineman that has portrayed plenty of notable roles in film, television, and theater since his career kicked off in the late ’70s. Dennehy’s build and good-guy, no-nonsense demeanor made him an ideal choice when it came to portraying law enforcement, per the Hollywood Reporter. The most famous example was Sheriff Will Teasle in 1982’s First Blood, which saw him star alongside Sylvester Stallone in the film that kicked off the Rambo franchise.