Yanet Garcia Flaunts Signature Booty In Sexy Maroon Workout Set

Yanet Garcia looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share that shows her clad in a skimpy maroon set, including leggings and a bra. The brunette bombshell has been spending a ton of her time working out at her Los Angeles apartment during the quarantine, uploading plenty of photos and videos in coordinating sets.

In the latest addition to her feed, the model appeared outdoors but did not include a geotag with her exact location. In front of her was a large building as well as a few tall trees with vibrant green branches. Garcia appeared to be the only one who was out and about, and though she did not share if the photo was current or a throwback, it likely indicated that the lack of people was due to new social distancing standards. The model shared a motivational quote in the caption, noting that your future depends on what you do today.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” faced her backside toward the camera, looking over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Garcia held her arms in front of her face, appearing to be stretching before a workout. Her top boasted a deep maroon color, sitting tight on her ribs and drawing attention to her fit shoulders and back. The number also boasted a small peek-a-boo cutout in the back, showing even more of the model’s tanned complexion.

The bottoms were just as sexy with a thick waistband that sat high on her hips. The piece clung tightly to every single inch of her curvaceous lower-half, accentuating the round booty that she has become known for. The sexy yoga pants also allowed for her muscular legs to be put on display — something that her fans did not seem to mind.

Garcia kept the rest of her look casual, opting to go jewelry-free for the occasion. She wore her long, brunette tresses pulled back in a low ponytail, allowing a few loose pieces of hair to fall around the frame of her face. The Mexican beauty, who recently sizzled in patterned leggings, included a small amount of glam with smoky eyeliner and a thick layer of mascara. She added a nude lip to the application as well.

In only a matter of hours, fans have given the post their stamp of approval, double-tapping over 299,000 times while flooding the comments section with over 850 compliments.

“You are wonder woman,” one fan raved, adding a single smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are the hottest,” a second follower wrote.

“OMG, a marvelous beauty you are,” another admirer raved.