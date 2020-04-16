Anna Nystrom Flaunts Muscular Legs In Tight Yoga Pants On Instagram

Anna Nystrom added another smoking hot photo to her Instagram account, sharing a stunning shot while clad in yoga pants and a cropped sweater. The model’s previous two Instagram uploaded showed her in dressier attire, but in the latest addition to her feed, the Swedish cutie pumped the breaks, slipping into something a little more casual instead.

In the tantalizing new photo, the Instagram star stood in front of a large mirror, snapping a selfie like a pro. She geotagged her location in Sweden, where she has been hunkering down during the quarantine. The setting of the snapshot was bright with cream walls and a mirror boasting the same color. The fitness model gazed into her phone, assuring that she was getting the perfect angle for her selfie.

The beauty flaunted her bombshell figure in a sexy two-piece set. Nystrom’s gray sweater looked casual and featured long sleeves that sat baggy on her trim arms. The front of the garment was more form-fitting, hitting near her ribs and flaunting her chiseled tummy and tiny midsection.

Her bottoms were just as sexy in a pair of yoga pants that did nothing but favors for the fit physique. Its high-waisted band fit snug on her hips, showing off her hourglass figure as well as her muscular stems. She added a pair of basic white sneakers and ankle socks to match, going perfectly with what she called a “comfy outfit.”

She opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, going without any jewelry, instead of holding a large Louis Vuitton backpack in her right hand. She parted her long, blond locks directly in the center with long and loose waves adding volume to her mane. Her hair spilled over on either side of her shoulder, falling to her chest.

Nystrom’s look would not be complete without a striking application of makeup that included a lot of focus on her eyes, including jet black mascara and eyeliner. She added a few pops of color with blush on the rounds of her cheeks and matte lipstick.

The update has already proven to be a hit, racking up over 78,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments within just a few hours of going live.

“Good Evening. Wow You are so Amazing Fantastic Woman,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“You look incredible,” a second Instagrammer chimed in along with a train of red heart emoji.

“You are amazing looking lady you have a gorgeous body very sweet looking smile I hope you have a very lovely day,” another admirer wrote.