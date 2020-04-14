Natalie Roser Shows Off Toned Bod In A Gray Bikini At The Beach

Natalie Roser posted a series of bikini pics to her Instagram page a couple of days ago, and followed it up today with another snap of herself in a swimsuit. The Australian stunner opted for a gray bikini and posed at the beach in a photo that she noted was a throwback in the caption.

The model sat on the sand and propped herself up with her hands behind her. She smiled widely and appeared to be having a blast with her hair worn down in a heavy side part. Her blond highlights glowed and her pearly whites looked great against her tanned skin.

Moreover, Natalie’s bikini had a classic cut; her top was a triangle-style and her bottoms were low-waisted with thick straps. It allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and her super toned abs. The tag also revealed that the ensemble was from Ark Swimwear.

She accessorized her look with items that exuded island vibes. In particular, she rocked a short puka shell necklace that she layered with a couple of longer, gold pieces. One of them was flipped backwards but the other piece of jewelry featured a rectangular charm. Plus, Natalie sported a pair of gold hoop earrings with an oval charm inside.

Behind her was a short stretch of sand with long, grassy foliage in the backdrop. The photo appeared to have been taken on a cloudy day although the diffused lighting left Natalie’s skin looking flawless and glowing.

The update has received over 5,400 likes in the first 30 minutes since it went live and her many followers rushed to the comments section to leave these compliments.

“Not every day is beautiful, but you are the most beautiful of all days,” declared a social media user.

“You have the most beautiful smile,” raved a second admirer.

“Hottest lady crush on the internet,” exclaimed anther fan.

“Congrats gorgeous girl beauty and brains,” wrote a fourth supporter, possibly referring to her work as an entrepreneur that she mentioned in the caption.

Plus, Natalie’s other bikini pics from yesterday was also noteworthy as she struck a couple of poses in a light yellow ensemble. Her top was strapless with front-tie accents and her bottoms were low-waisted with thin straps. In the first image, she struck the Bambi pose with her knees slightly apart and she glanced down towards her chest. She tugged at the sides of her bikini top and her pose called attention to her cleavage and toned figure.