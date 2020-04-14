Nina Serebrova Flaunts Pert Derrière In Skimpy Black Bodysuit

Miami-based Russian model Nina Serebrova — who is well-known among her 2.8 million Instagram followers for posting skin-baring snaps every week — recently uploaded a hot booty shot that wowed her fans.

In the picture, which was posted on Tuesday, April 14, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy black bodysuit that allowed her to put her perfect derrière on full display. She matched the suit with a pair of thigh-high, snake-print boots that accentuated her long, sexy legs, adding a touch of glam to the shot.

Nina posed on the roof of a building. She kept one leg on the ground, while propping the other up on a concrete divider, providing her fans with a generous view of her booty and legs. She held her hair with one of her hands and kept the other on her thigh. She seductively parted her lips as she gazed into the camera with a sultry look.

Staying true to her signature style, she wore a full face of makeup. The application featured a dewy foundation, nude lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and let them flow freely over her back. Her perfectly-manicured nails were painted with a nude polish.

In terms of accessories, she kept it chic, sporting a pair of large hoop earrings and a few rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in downtown Miami. In the caption, she asked her fans whether they liked her candid snaps or the ones from her professional modeling photoshoots more. She also took to the comments section to ask her followers to describe the pic in a few words.

She tagged her photographer, Daria Koso, in the post. Daria posted a few snaps of Nina from the same shoot on her own Instagram page as well.

Nina’s post proved to be popular. Within an hour, it amassed more than 17,000 likes and over 380 messages. Fans praised her amazing booty and sense of style in the comments section.

“Very sexy and perfect body!!! [Heart emoji],” one fan wrote.

“Are you kidding me????? This is insane!!!!” another user gushed.

“You look extremely stunning in this picture,” remarked a third admirer.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Dasha Mart, Laurence Bedard, and Bruna Rangel Lima.