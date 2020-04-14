Antje Utgaard Tugs On Bikini Top While Eating A Popsicle In Flirty Snap

Antje Utgaard took to Instagram Tuesday to flaunt her curvaceous figure in a yellow bikini. The model’s update featured her at home in the kitchen while eating a Popsicle™.

Antje’s bronze skin popped against the bright fabric of her titillating two-piece. Her voluptuous chest filled the top, which featured triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms were a classic low-rise style and featured four small tassels hanging from the side straps, which called attention to her curvy hips.

The model stood in her kitchen next to a counter. A bouquet of fresh flowers sat in a vase off to the side of the counter next to her. She did not say when the snap was taken, but it was tagged in Beverly Hills, California.

Antje gave the snap a sexy vibe by tugging on her bikini top while she struck a pose with one hip cocked to the side. As she pulled on the string between her breasts, it looked like she might fall out of the top. In her other hand, Antje held the red frozen snack up to her lips as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Antje wore her highlighted locks with a deep side part and down in loose waves over one shoulder. As far as her makeup application, she framed her eyes with shaped brows and thick lashes. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she wore a pink shade on her full lips.

Her loyal fans were quick to give the post a lot of love, with more than 8,000 hitting the like button with an hour of her sharing it.

Some of her fans gushed over how sultry the snap was.

In the caption, she wrote that her at-home hobbies included eating and thinking about eating. She also asked her fans to name their favorite foods.

Fellow Instagram influencer Lyna Perez wrote that the color suited Antje.

“Yellow is your color,” she wrote.

“Looking cute! My favorite food is a tie between steak and pizza,” a second admirer commented.

“Very very sexy,” replied a third Instagram user.

This isn’t the first time Antje has shared snaps that show her eating. Not too long ago, she uploaded a photo that saw her flaunting underboob in a crop top while eating pizza