Jessica Simpson Posts Stunning Pool Shot With Baby Birdie Mae Mid-Air

The 'Open Book' author shared a sweet daddy-daughter moment with her fans.

Jessica Simpson posted a gorgeous photo to Instagram. One day after sharing a series of family Easter pics with fans, the singer and fashion designer captured a sweet daddy-daughter moment as her husband played with their youngest child in the family’s swimming pool at their California home.

In the new photo, Jessica’s husband, Eric Johnson, is seen tossing the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Birdie Mae into the air as they take a dip in the supersized, crystal blue pool in the Johnson back yard amid a gorgeous view of the Calabassas mountains.

The retired NFL player is photographed from behind as he lifts his arms up to catch his baby girl. Birdie, who celebrated her first birthday last month, looks full of joy as she flies up and then back into her daddy’s arms. A stunning blue sky day can be seen in the background as the sun hits the water in the gorgeous shot.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica told her more than 5 million Instagram followers that the swimming pool is Birdie’s “happy place” with her dad. She also teased that the baby girl was being introduced to her dad’s classic “toss and catch” move, a pool game that he presumably played with the couple’s older children, Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6, when they were babies.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to the pool game and the watercolor view from the Johnson yard.

“I can’t believe she’s already ready for the EJ toss. What a fearless girl like all the kiddos,” one commenter wrote of baby Birdie.

“Darling! And that pool/view? Fabulous!” another added.

“What a beautiful picture and memory captured perfectly,” a third fan wrote.

Other fans predicted an onslaught of judgemental “that’s so dangerous” comments aimed at the Open Book author and her husband.

Fans know that Birdie has always loved being in the water. Last July, Jessica posted an Instagram photo of her baby girl in the water wearing an adorable long-sleeved onesie and a white boat hat.

“Water baby #3,” she captioned the photo of the then-three month-old.

And in September, the star shared a video of her family enjoying an afternoon in the pool while she was out of town for business. In the video, Eric is holding baby Birdie as they glide in the water as the older Johnson kids tell their mom how much they love and miss her.