Blac Chyna Stuns In Cut-Out Bodysuit

Blac Chyna has been posting a steady stream of a variety of photos and videos to her Instagram page lately, but one of her recent shares was likely to capture many of her followers’ attention. In the picture, the hottie posed in a cut-out bodysuit and a pair of dark jeans and the eye-catching ensemble allowed her to flaunt her incredible figure.

The model posed on a wooden stairwell and held onto the railing with her right hand. She propped out her right leg in front and tugged at her bodysuit with her left hand. Her bodysuit was a cream tone with a low scoop neck that left her cleavage showing. It featured a huge cutout in the middle of her midriff that left some of her underboob visible. The cutout was embellished with corset-like lacing that brought attention to her toned abs. Plus, the piece had a circular cutout on the side and her colorful tattoos peeked through.

In addition, Blac sported a pair of high-waisted jeans with distressed accents on her upper thighs and on her knees.

She added a pop of bright color to her outfit with her neon red wig that had a blunt bang cut and short hair that reached her shoulders. Her makeup application complemented her hair and it included glossy dark orangish-red lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. Plus, her high cheekbones were highlighted with blush. Blac didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories although her elaborate black-and-white manicure added tons of character to her look.

The sensation was well-lit in the photo thanks to the light that streamed into the space from the right side of the frame. Her skin looked flawless.

The update has been liked over 42,100 times so far and it sounded like her fans only had nice things to say about the new share in the comments section.

“Omg where is your bodysuit from?” wondered a curious follower.

“Chy not playing,” declared a second supporter.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” gushed another admirer.

“Such a flawless pose,” observed a fourth social media user.

In addition, Blac shared another Instagram photo yesterday and rocked the same wig. Except that time, she opted for a brown, full-body bodysuit. It had a high collar with a long zipper that fell down to her midriff. She propped out her knee and held her phone with her left hand as she was captured in the middle of snapping a selfie. The bombshell stood in front of a white wall with a tall plant to her left.