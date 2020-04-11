Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Abs And Pert Derriere In Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings During Garage Workout

Eva performed a few different body-weight exercises using suspension trainers.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria showed off the results of her hard work in her home gym by rocking a skintight athletic ensemble. On Friday, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she ended her week with a serious sweat session in her garage. Eva had attached a pair of TRX suspension trainers above her garage door, and she was using the long straps with handles to do a series of body-weight exercises.

For her workout, Eva rocked a heather gray sports bra from Reebok’s Victoria Beckham collection. The garment featured black geometric accents and a strappy back. Her matching leggings had a high waist that hit her above the belly button. The pants clung to her athletic frame, perfectly showcasing her pert posterior and toned legs. Eva’s ensemble also left a swath of her chiseled ab muscles exposed. Her footwear was a pair of orange New Balance sneakers.

For her first exercise, Eva worked her upper back, shoulders, and arms by doing a row with a wrist rotation. To perform the move, she had to pull the suspension trainer straps back so they were at an angle. She spread her legs far apart, gripped the handles, and lowered her body down so that her back was almost parallel with the floor. The backs of her hands were facing up when she was in this position. As she pulled herself up, she rotated her wrists inward. She briefly paused when her handles were even with her chest, then she lowered herself back down.

Eva then worked her glutes and quads by performing a few squat jacks while still holding the handles of the suspensions trainers. She performed a deep squat, jumped her legs together, then jumped them back out again before repeating the move.

She concluded her workout with the TRX version of plank jacks. She stuck her feet in the handles, which were positioned about a foot off the floor. Eva’s hands were flat on the floor with her fingers facing forward, and her arms were straight. She worked on her core and her glutes by keeping her legs straight as she pulled them wide apart and brought them back together.

As of this writing, Eva’s demonstration of her commitment to fitness has earned her over 159,000 likes from her 7.8 million Instagram followers.

“Wow you look amazing,” read one response to her video.

“You’re such inspiration. Thank you!!” another fan wrote.

“You look so strong babe,” a third commenter remarked.

This isn’t the first time Eva has given her fans an inside look at one of her home workouts. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she also impressed her Instagram followers by demonstrating a few yoga moves in a video that was filmed outdoors.