Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Shows Off Sculpted Postpartum Body Seven Weeks After Giving Birth

Fitness model Hanna Oberg gave birth to her son Collin seven weeks ago. She took to the social media platform Instagram on Friday, April 10, to give her 1.8 million followers a video update of how she’s been getting back into shape.

In the video, the Swedish model wears a black sports bra and black, high-waisted underwear with a striped band at the waist. She leaves the majority of her body exposed to show her followers her muscle definition and toned tummy. Viewers can also see her full sleeve of tattoos up her right arm. Hanna wears her shoulder-length brunette locks loose and flowing down her shoulders and back and adds a touch of eye makeup and glossy lips to complete the look.

The short video clip consists of the model turning her body in various directions to give her followers a full view of her figure. She flexes her sculpted quad muscles while shifting from foot to foot and standing on her tippy toes. Hanna turns her back to the camera to show off her ample backside and shoulder muscles, flexing her bicep muscles for emphasis. The clip ends with the model lifting up her chest for her followers to get an eyeful of her midsection.

In the caption of the post, Hanna pens a long message to her fans about her experience coming back to training after having a baby. She writes that she gets a lot of questions about how she bounced back, how much weight she’s lost, and what she’s eating. Hanna’s answer is that everyone is different but that she was shocked by how quickly her body bounced back. She eats five to six times a day and treats herself on the weekends while training with isolated exercises about two times a week.

Hanna ends the caption by saying that she respects her body and wanted to keep it strong during her pregnancy, which is why she trained throughout. She thanks her followers for listening and tells them that she loves them.

The post earned nearly 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first day of appearing on the social media site. Hanna’s followers told her that she serves as an inspiration for them and expressed how much they admired her for her strength and honesty.

“What a queen. You worked hard during your pregnancy, you deserve to look and feel this good,” one Instagram user commented.

“Lookin absolutely stunning babe,” another follower wrote, throwing in a couple of red heart emoji.