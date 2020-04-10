‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Colin Jost Debuts Surprising New Look In Rare Selfie On Instagram

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost debuted a surprising new look on Instagram, one day after it was announced that the late-night comedy sketch series would air a new episode remotely on April 11. The “Weekend Update” host showed off a salt-and-pepper colored beard and mustache in a rare selfie, which appears to be taken in his home.

Colin is not smiling in the pic he shared with the social media site. He is wearing a dark blue Pilgrim Team hoodie, a brand specializing in surfwear, boards, and gear.

Behind him is some highly-stylized room decor, which appears to be in a living area. The geometric-print wallpaper is a mustard yellow and white and dominates the room. It is unclear if this is the home Colin shares with his fiancee, Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson.

Colin and Scarlett became engaged in May 2019 after initially meeting on the show in 2010. At the time Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds, and Colin was dating actress Rashida Jones.

In the caption of the photo, Colin spoke about the series’ upcoming show and that he would have to shave before airtime. It appears Colin will be working remotely from home for his segment of the show as he talks about a camera in the caption. This means he will not be seated with fellow head writer Michael Che for the segment.

Fans appeared to love Colin’s look and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Grey facial hair. I did not see that coming,” said one fan of the writer.

“You’ve literally never looked better,” remarked a second viewer.

“Can’t wait for Che’s roast comment on this one!” joked a third Instagram user.

Saturday Night Live will return with new and original content that will be produced remotely. The show will air at its normal time slot of 11:30 ET on NBC, reported CNN.

“Weekend Update” will return as well as other skits from cast members. It is unclear at the moment if the new content will be live or if it will be pretaped. It is also unclear how long the episode will run and if the entire cast will be featured. A normal SNL episode runs 90 minutes.

The show posted a photo to Instagram of the cast on April 9 along with the hashtag “SNLatHome.”

The series was scheduled to return with a new episode on March 28, but production was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.