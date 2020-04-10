Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Rocks Heels & A Bikini In Sultry Snap, Shares Inspiring Message

Fitness trainer Kathryn Freeman gave her fans plenty to drool over on Thursday night when she shared a sultry pic of herself wearing a skimpy outfit that consisted of high heels and a black bikini on her Instagram. Not only did she flaunt her killer figure, but Kathryn also shared a powerful motivational message in her caption.

In the snap, Kathryn is shown sitting on the edge of a wooden bookcase while flicking through the pages of a book, she doesn’t specify its title. On her upper half, Kathryn wore a black bikini top that barely contained her ample bust. She flaunted plenty of cleavage to her 1.6 million Instagram followers. She paired the black bra with a matching pair of panties that exposed her thick thighs.

Kathryn’s muscular and toned legs were also visible as the camera captured her from head-to-toe. Aside from her revealing bathing suit, the stunner wore a pair of Yves Saint Laurent high heels and a short black robe, which she left untied. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a gold bracelet.

Kathryn opted for a full face of makeup. The application included lined eyes, mascara, pink lip gloss, foundation, and perfectly sculpted eyebrows.

In her caption, she talked about not wanting to fit inside of a box, or become part of anyone’s preconceived notions. She encouraged her fans to look beyond what people want them to be and embrace who they want to be, instead.

“I’m just doing me,” she wrote.

Kathryn’s latest Instagram share proved to be a huge hit with her fans. In less than two hours, the pic racked up over 20,000 likes and earned more than 400 comments. Kathryn’s devoted fans and admirers flocked to her comments section to shower her in praise. Dozens of people called her “inspiring,” and appreciated her message.

“I can’t even begin to walk in those. Bit they fly girl!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Great shot! That’s an interesting combo and it looks great on you!” praised another admirer.

“This is such a sexy classy photo. You look amazing and so unapologetic! I love your confidence,” praised a third user. They trailed their comment with a yellow heart emoji.

“Ma’am black is one of my favorite colors and I must say you wear it well,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Earlier today, Kathryn shared a close-up selfie of her face to show off her glowing skin and natural beauty. She talked about some of the surprising benefits of the coronavirus shutdown.