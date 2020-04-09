Hannah Palmer Slays In A Minuscule Hot Pink Thong Bikini

Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a tiny hot pink thong bikini.

Hannah didn’t indicate where the pictures were taken beyond tagging a Los Angeles-based photography and videography company, suggesting that perhaps the shots were captured in California. In the first snap, she posed on a stretch of empty beach. The ocean lapped at the shore, and the sun appeared to be setting, casting a magical glow over her sun-kissed skin.

The model posed with her back to the camera in a position that allowed her pert rear to be on full display. She rocked a pair of hot pink thong bottoms that barely featured any fabric at all, with sides that stretched over her hips to elongate her legs and a back that flaunted her curvaceous behind.

Hannah paired the thong bottoms with a matching bikini top that likewise revealed a lot. The top had a simple tie on her back, and cups that accentuated her ample assets. She glanced over her should at the camera as her blond locks tumbled down her back. She had one arm positioned by her side while the other was bent, brushing some hair away from her face with one hand.

In the second snap in the series, Hannah kept her back to the camera and switched up her position slightly. Her body was turned so that her figure was more prominently on display, her curvaceous rear narrowing into her slim waist. Her feet were bare in the shot, and her blond locks were illuminated by the setting sun.

Hannah’s followers couldn’t get enough of the beach snaps, and the post racked up over 20,600 likes within just 25 minutes. Over that same timeframe, the post also got 368 comments from her fans.

“Love the photo and caption girl beautiful as ever,” one fan said.

“No flower would dare bloom in the presence of your beauty,” another follower commented.

“You’re beautiful,” a third admirer said, following up the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“More beautiful than a sunset,” a fourth person added.

Over the past few weeks, Hannah has been delighting her followers with throwback snaps where she showcases her curves in skimpy swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap from a photo shoot in Hawaii in which she rocked a colorful bikini while posing with a surfboard.