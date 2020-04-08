Laci Kay Somers Highlights Her Booty In Neon Thong Bikini: ‘Smile Through The Bullsh*t’

Laci Kay Somers left little to the imagination in a scanty bathing suit for her most recent Instagram update. The model showed off some serious skin while reminding her followers to keep smiling even when things get tough.

In the racy pics, Laci looked smoking hot in a skimpy neon-green bikini. The top clung to her ample bust and boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and put her tiny waist, round booty, and lean legs on full display.

In the first photo, Laci sat on the edge of a hot tub with her backside towards the camera and her feet in the water. She placed one hand on the tub beside her and the other on her knee as she looked over her shoulder with a big smile on her face. The second snap was similar as she arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the lens.

Laci’s long blond hair was parted to the side and pulled halfway back behind her head. The loose curls fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look included thick black eyeliner and mascara on her lashes. She added vivid pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her eyes.

She used pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face to accentuate her features. The application was completed with pink gloss on her full lips.

Laci’s over 10.7 million followers made short work of admiring the photos. The post pulled in more than 52,000 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 1,600 opinions about the snaps.

“As long you keep banging out these beautiful pictures, I’m good,” one follower remarked.

“You have an advantage over most, you’re not only beautiful but you are a sweetheart too,” another stated.

“You are a very charismatic woman I wish you all the best in your life,” a third comment read.

“You looking beautiful girl in your bikini beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Laci is known for flaunting her fit figure all over Instagram. She’s often seen going scantily clad in racy lingerie and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci recently elated her followers in a plunging neon pink bodysuit. That post has garnered a whopping 170,000-plus likes and over 6,300 comments to date.