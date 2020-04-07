Olivia Jade Posts Seductive Bathroom Selfies

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade posed in a low cut robe on Instagram.

Lori Loughlin’s 20-year-old daughter Olivia Jade took to Instagram on Monday to share three stunning mirror photos of herself straight out of the bathtub. The YouTube star posed in a big, fluffy low-cut bathrobe for the seductive photos.

Olivia sat before a marble vanity in a lavish-looking vintage styled bathroom with pink paisley wallpaper. Her freshly washed light brown hair was slicked back on to the top of her head in a bun. While she is known for her intricate makeup skills, her face was fresh and devoid of any noticeable cosmetics. Olivia carefully placed one of her hands over her cleavage to avoid showing too much skin and used the other one to hold up her iPhone which was protected by a turquoise case with a puppy on it.

Olivia kept her accessories simple with only a pair of gold hoop earrings and wore an assortment of gold rings on each hand. Her nails appeared to be freshly manicured and were painted light pink.

While Olivia maintained a stoic expression in the first two photos, she broke out into a slight smile in the third and final photo. In that picture, she clutched a glass containing a green beverage that appeared to be matcha to her chest.

Olivia took a long break from social media last year and only began posting again in December of 2019. Her posts on social media are still fewer and further between these days than they once were, but she seems to want to get back into being active online. Olivia boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram overall, and her bathroom selfie posts raked in the likes, and the post earned over 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Friends and fans alike headed to the comment section to gush over how good the YouTube star looked.

“Your skin looks soooo good,” one person complimented her.

“Bare face beauty,” another one said.

“My jaw just dropped,” a third person wrote.

Likely in an effort to avoid hate messages, Olivia chose to restrict the comment section on her photo. Thus, the only people that are able to comment upon it are those whom she follows back on the platform already.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia and her sister Bella are trying to go back to their normal lives after their parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal. While they are not able to publicly discuss the upcoming trial or defend themselves against allegations, they have still been trying to enjoy their lives, inside sources say.