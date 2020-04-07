Katharine McPhee Displays Beautiful Body In Tight Yellow Dress From ‘American Idol’ Days

Katharine McPhee showed off her fine form in a tight yellow dress, a throwback from her days as a contestant on American Idol. The singer and wife of David Foster showed that she can still comfortably fit into the garment in a new Instagram post.

Katharine, 36, posted the photo as she and her composer husband, 70, self-quarantine in their home during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

She shared not only a current photo of her wearing the sassy dress but also a past one taken during the fifth season of American Idol when she performed the Whitney Houston classic “I Have Nothing.”

The dress caused a sensation with its upper thigh slit and low-cut front with button detailing. For the performance 14 years ago, Katharine wore her hair in a mane of curls that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She also wore oversized hoop earrings and two gold bangle bracelets.

Today, Katharine went for a more simple approach as she paraded in the memorable outfit for her husband, who likely took the image.

The former Broadway star’s hair is now cut short and blown out straight. She is wearing a thin, drop necklace with the dress and no other jewelry except for the engagement ring and wedding band from her husband.

Fourteen years ago, Katharine’s performance was considered poor by show judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. In a YouTube video of the performance, Randy and Paula thought the song did not suit Katharine and Simon accused the up-and-coming performer of trying to be like the legendary female singer.

Katharine would eventually come in second place to Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks.

The actress and singer also recently shared a video of herself mooning her handsome husband as she performed a tap routine in their home. He stated “she’s ruining our floors” as Katharine showed off some basic tap steps, including tap-step, tap-spring, tap-step heel, and tap-step, ball-change.

Katharine and David married 14 years after their initial meeting. The two were first introduced when Katharine was a 21-year-old hopeful competitor on American Idol, and he was a world-renowned producer and composer acting as a mentor on the show.

Fans loved the side-by-side comparison and shared their comments on Instagram.

“Makes me feel not so bad about never cleaning out my closet,” said one fan.

“You had some MOVES on that dress! And then came the INFAMOUS shade from the judges.. totally uncalled for! You Killed that ballad,” remarked a second follower.

“You look so different,” noted a third Instagram user.