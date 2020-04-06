Mia Khalifa Rocks Sexy White ‘Wedding Dress’ On Instagram

Mia Khalifa stunned her 19.4 million Instagram followers today with a brand-new update. With a lot of time on her hands due to the quarantine period, the 27-year-old sports commentator decided to fit one of her many “wedding dresses,” showcasing her incredible curves for her fans to see.

For the latest upload, Mia was photographed at home, standing in front of a full-body mirror while wearing the outfit. She posed with her right foot forward, showing off one of her legs through the slit of the dress as she looked over her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

The long, white silk dress that Mia rocked in the photo perfectly flaunted her curves. It had a low-cut neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage, though that did not bother her as she posed confidently. The outfit boasted thin straps that went over her shoulders and also had a thigh-high slit.

Mia sported a dainty gold choker necklace, delicate-looking bracelets on each of her wrists, and a simple gold ring on her right finger. She had her highlighted tresses parted in the middle and styled in loose waves, hanging down over her shoulder and back. Her simple makeup application included well-defined eyebrows and light pink color on her lips.

The influencer wrote a lengthy caption, explaining that she has “12 wedding dresses,” including the one she wore in the snapshot for her upcoming wedding to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She felt sad about their plans not pushing forward as scheduled due to the COVID-19 situation, so she decided to wear the outfit at home, thinking about her “wedding week.”

Many of her fans got curious and asked her where she got the bridal dress. While Mia did not directly answer in the comments section, she responded through her Instagram stories and revealed that the ensemble was made by Markarian NYC. She also shared that the luxury womenswear label didn’t give her a “discount,” so she didn’t bother tagging the brand in the post.

Among her millions of followers, many were quick to react to her latest update. Within just three hours of going live, the new share received over 911,000 likes. However, it got just 21 comments, as Mia soon regulated the post.

“Stop, I’m gonna cry. You look so amazing!!” one of her followers commented.

“A d*mn queen in a wedding dress,” another admirer gushed.

“Prettiest bride,” wrote a third social media fan.

“Zoom wedding,” said a fourth Instagram user, adding a bride-with-veil emoji at the end of the comment.