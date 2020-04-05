Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns Fans In Navy Blue Sports Bra And Bright Green Shorts For Full-Body Workout Video

Ainsley Rodriguez gave her 2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday when she shared a new at-home workout video that focused on the entire body.

Dressed in a navy blue sports bra and bright green shorts, the Miami-based fitness model began the circuit with a set of banded hip thrusts. For this exercise, she leaned her back against a chair and placed both ends of the yellow resistance band under her heels. She pulled the middle of the band up to her abdomen. With her hands at either side of her head, she lifted her pelvis upward with a slow, controlled movement. She squeezed her glutes at the top of the exercise before lowering her hips.

In the second video, she stepped up onto the chair and raised her knee toward her torso. Then she set her foot back down onto the floor, and stepped the other foot back before bending her knees into a reverse lunge.

In the third slide, she assumed the plank position against the seat of the cushioned chair. After performing a plank pushup, she knocked out a set of mountain climbers. In her caption, Ainsley specified that 8 mountain climbers count as one repetition.

In the over 100 comments, fans seemed eager to compliment Ainsley.

“Beautiful workouts and you’re very strong beautiful very pretty,” one person commented.

One infatuated fan seemed to want to change places with the resistance band she used.

“Never been jealous of a band before,” they wrote.

Ainsley saw the comment and indicated that she found it funny.

Others seemed very impressed with her advanced level of physical fitness.

“You make it look so effortless,” a second Instagram user remarked before adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Wow-what a spectacular workout!” a fourth commenter gushed.

A lot of the other Instagram users in the comments seemed unable to put their admiration into words and instead chose to express themselves with long collections of emoji.

Ainsley has been doing lots of resistance band workouts of late. In one of her previous posts, she used her yellow band for a circuit that focused on training the upper body. Rocking a blue sports bra and patterned shorts, she did hammer curls, rear delt pulses, shoulder presses, back rows, and alternating bicep curls.

The post has been liked more than 17,000 times, as of this writing and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it.