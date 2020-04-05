Masha Diduk, The ‘Hot Nanny’ Featured On ‘Tiger King,’ Shows Off Her Washboard Abs In Racy Bikini Picture

Masha Diduk is trading tigers for snake prints as she extends her 15 minutes of fame from Tiger King into a growing social media following.

The Las Vegas-based model, who shot to fame after appearing as the “hot nanny” for Jeff Lowe and wife Lauren on the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has harnessed the attention from that appearance into a big boost for her Instagram page. This weekend, the model posted an Instagram picture showing off her fit physique in a snake-skin bikini, flaunting her washboard abs in what she called a “quarantini bikini.”

The picture was a big hit with her growing legion of followers, attracting thousands of likes and plenty of supportive comments — many from those who just found her thanks to the viral Netflix hit featuring the sordid world of exotic animal trading.

There was quite a bit of controversy surrounding Masha’s appearance on the show, with Barstool Sports noting that a since-deleted tweet claimed that she was not really there to serve as a nanny for the pregnant couple but instead had been paid to appear on the show. As the report noted, the claim was not corroborated, and Masha’s Instagram feed definitely shows her snuggling up with some wild cats, hinting that her appearance was authentic.

As TMZ reported, Masha denies that she only appeared on Tiger King to get a payday, and that she really did take a job as a nanny since her modeling work in Las Vegas dried up amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city had shut down completely, with the normally all-hours casinos and hotels shutting their doors in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

But Masha is still getting plenty of attention through her Instagram page. Since the docu-series debuted on Netflix, she has seen a big jump in followers and her racy pictures have been featured in a number of celebrity news websites. Her Instagram feed features plenty of skin-baring snaps, including one showing Masha posing in front of the bright lights of the Las Vegas strip and showing off in skimpy swimwear by the pool.

While Masha may be hunkered down and taking on nanny duties amid the coronavirus pandemic, her modeling work had previously taken her around the globe. Her Instagram page showed that she hit up a number of tropical locations for photo shoots, including a recent trip to Mexico where she spent plenty of time by the beach posing in skimpy bikinis.