Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Killer Curves In New Videos For Instagram

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa captivated plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted two videos starring herself in a revealing outfit on Friday, April 3. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 11.4 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

In the first video, the 21-year-old beauty showed off her killer physique as she spoke Spanish and switched between a number of playful and sultry poses that included flipping her hair and propping her derriere out. In the second video, which was also in Spanish, she appeared more laid back as she inspected her nails and shared a laugh with the camera. Both of the videos were made using the popular app TikTok.

The model went fresh-faced for the post, writing in her caption in Spanish that she was done getting ready and beautified just to hang out in her home. Her long black locks also did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. What stole the show, however, was Jailyne’s insane curves, which she proudly put on display in a revealing outfit.

The hottie’s top, which was white, featured two thin straps that went over he shoulders and down her back, and was tied up in the front. The cropped garment left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s voluptuous assets, while its plunging neckline exposed plenty of cleavage.

The beauty paired the revealing tank-top with skintight pink and white leggings, which featured a tie-dye design, that flaunted her curvaceous figure and highlighted her bodacious backside. Jailyne opted to not accessorize the casual look.

In the post, Jailyne engaged with her followers by asking them which video they liked best.

The two-video slideshow was received with a lot of praise and positivity from tens of thousands of the stunner’s fans as it amassed more than 38,000 likes in the first 30 minutes after going live. An additional 600 followers also took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her killer curves, her natural beauty, and her revealing outfit.

“You are so pretty,” one user commented.

‘Wow you are the most gorgeous and beautiful girl ever,” a second user added.

“Beautiful princess,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are pretty no matter what,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The hottie has served a number of smoking-hot looks since the year began. On February 26, Jailyne stunned in a sparkly silver one-piece bikini that left little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 240,000 likes.