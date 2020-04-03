Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Low-Cut Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter gave her 12.8 million Instagram followers a dose of inspiration with her latest update, in which she showcased her sculpted physique while doing an ab workout.

The video was filmed in Jen’s stunning apartment in New York, which has several large floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames that fill the space with natural light. Jen had a sage green yoga mat laid out on the floor, and showcased her sculpted body in a bold workout ensemble.

The stunner rocked a pair of high-waisted yoga pants in a snakeskin-print material. The pants clung to every inch of her sculpted legs, and highlighted her gravity-defying derriere to perfection.

She paired the pants with a matching sports bra in the same bold fabric. The sports bra had a low-cut neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of Jen’s cleavage, and the look also flaunted Jen’s chiselled abs. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of bright yellow sneakers. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek low ponytail to keep her tresses out of her face while she worked out.

In the video, Jen took her fans through a circuit designed to work the abs in particular. She did several moves, including plank hip dips and straight leg toe tap crunches, and made sure to name all the exercises within the circuit in the caption of the post.

All the moves Jen showcased could be done with no equipment at all, and Jen even gave her fans a bit of inspiration to be innovative by using a jar of pasta sauce as a weight for some of the moves.

At one point in the video, Jen also took a sip of a healthy smoothie blended in her BlendJet device.

Jen’s fans absolutely loved the at-home workout inspiration, and the post received 104,400 views within just four hours. It also racked up 283 comments within the same time span.

“Trying to stay motivated during this time! Thank you for the ab video Jen!” one fan commented.

“Oh I am loving these!!! So ready,” another follower added.

“Thank you for the workout,” one fan said.

“Beautiful,” another said simply, adding a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji to the comment.

Jen has been giving her eager followers plenty of workout inspiration, while also showing off her fit physique in stunning sports bra and legging sets. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a video in which she did several moves using just bodyweight and a single kettle bell. She rocked a smoking hot bright red ensemble for the occasion, showing off her toned body.