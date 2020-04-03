Yanet Garcia Twerks Like A Pro To Beyonce’s Hit Song, ‘Crazy In Love’

Yanet Garcia took to her wildly popular Instagram account Thursday evening to share a sexy video that showed her twerking. The weather girl has been trying to keep herself busy during quarantine, sharing a ton of content on her page for fans. One of her latest adds was a TikTok that showed her strutting her stuff to Beyonce’s hit song, “Crazy In Love.”

In the post on her feed, the model ran one hand through her long, brunette locks. She walked toward the camera with confidence, belting out the lyrics to the hit track. It was hard to tell exactly where the video took place, but it looked like Garcia’s apartment. Only the weathercaster was visible in the frame as well as two of her clones. Once Garcia got close to the camera, she turned around, facing her derriere in the center of the frame. Holding nothing back, the Mexican model twerked like a pro, much to the delight of her fans.

The social media bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a casual two-piece set. Her look included a form-fitting white top that she wore tied on the side. The shirt was pulled high enough to expose her sculpted abs, which she often flaunts in skimpy bikinis. She rolled her sleeves slightly, giving the top a three-quarter look. Garcia added a pair of sweats to her bottom half. The pants were a vibrant turquoise blue with a light pink floral pattern, adding major pop of color. The bottoms sat on her hips and remained low enough to showcase her trim waist.

Garcia decided against wearing any jewelry in the seconds-long clip but did opt for a subtle application of makeup instead. Her glam included a small amount of eyeliner, mascara, and red lipstick. She also appeared to have a small amount of blush on her cheeks.

She kept things simple in the caption, only adding a monkey emoji. The video clip has been a hit from the very start. In addition to over 286,000 likes, fans have commented on the TikTok clip over 1,500 times. Many fans applauded Garcia’s stellar dance moves while countless others raved over her rocking bod.

“This the only exercise kids are getting is on TikTok. You look great,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“The day she drops a twerk is the day the internet will break,” another one of the model’s fans pointed out.

“Dang that was good… i forgot all about COVID-19 there for a sec,” a third admirer added along with a few flame and heart emoji.