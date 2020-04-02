Halle Berry Waters Garden In Dress Bought In March But Can’t Wear Out Now

As people continue to follow advice to stay indoors and practice strict social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, many have found the task challenging. However, Halle Berry recently posted a fun pic to her Instagram account regarding some of the lighter challenges associated with the new restrictions.

In the image, she is lamenting the fact that a fancy dress that was bought in early March now can’t be worn out in public due to current guidelines regarding social distancing, Halle is shown wearing just such a dress while she waters the garden.

The dress is a long floral number with impossibly thin shoestring straps. The actor holds the dress up off the ground so that it doesn’t get wet or stained by the grass below. This action reveals the fact that she is out in the garden without any shoes on. Standing on large pavers spread between the lawn, she holds a hose out towards the garden bed in front of her. Water sprays out over the multiple bushes of pink flowers and palm trees. The celebrity also gives a cheeky grin at the camera as she does so.

The image is likely not an outfit that Halle bought recently, though, having captioned it with the hashtag #WayBackWhen. In addition, the image shows Berry with a short dark haircut, which is much more reminiscent of her earlier acting and modeling days. Currently, Halle sports long golden locks, which can be seen in many of her most recent Instagram images where she mentions the current coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent quarantining required by everyone.

However, it was certainly enough to get her fans quickly commenting in a similar manner.

“Right! I’m definitely dressing up to party all by myself while quarantined!” one follower wrote in the comment section of Halle’s Instagram account.

“This caption is so true right now!” another fan said.

“One of the most beautiful women we got to see flourish,” said Auntie Melii.

Within a day of posting the image, it had amassed 169,000 likes. In addition, nearly 2,000 of her followers had commented on the picture.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle recently posted a seductive milestone image to her Instagram account. Posing in nothing but a black lace bra, the 53-year-old actor was commemorating the fact that she had just reached 6 million followers on the social media platform. In the caption, she thanked her fans for being “inspiring, supportive and positive people.”