‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Sizzles In Fishnet Lingerie For Hot New Post

Brennah Black gave her 529,000 Instagram fans and followers something to look at on Tuesday, March 31, with her most recent post. The American Playboy model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a sweltering snapshot in which she showed off her incredible body in a scanty lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

For the throwback photo, Black posed with her back to the camera as she looked over her right shoulder at the viewer. The model shot a killer gaze with her lips parted in a seductive way. She wore her blond tresses parted in the middle and styled down in waves cascaded down her back.

Black rocked an all black lingerie set that featured fishnets all around. The set included a top and a bottom that attached at her torso through a series of black straps. The bottoms consisted of fishnet tights, which bared her booty. The model wore a pair of minuscule black thong underwear, which was visible through the tights. According to one of the tags she added to her post, the lingerie set is from Yelete, a brand she often wears in her photos.

In her caption, Black asked her fans to list one thing they are doing more now while in lockdown due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

In under a day of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 12,300 likes and upwards of 430 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Black’s beauty and style, and to respond to her caption.

“Unfortunately, my boss won’t let our firm stay home, even though we can work from home. BUT I’m being a safe as I can under the circumstances,” one user told her.

“Damn. She could cure Covid19,” another user replied, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful, stay safe,” a third fan chimed in, topping the reply with a series of red heart emoji.

“Spinning! Gorgeous you,” added another one, who included a black heart, a shooting star and an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

As those who follow the model will know, she constantly takes to her Instagram page to post photos of herself in lingerie, much to the delight of her fans. Earlier this week, Black posted another one in which she rocked a Dominatrix-inspired outfit that included a black push-up bra that had a golden charm hanging between her chest, and an interesting bottom with several straps and garter belts, as The Inquisitr previously reported.