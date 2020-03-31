Jade Grobler Poses In Jaw-Dropping, Tiny Dark Green Bikini

Bang Energy model Jade Grobler treated her 941,000 Instagram followers to a sexy new update, one which became an instant hit. The 22-year-old bombshell posted the new photo on March 30, wherein she rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her amazing physique.

The South African-Australian bombshell wore a skimpy dark green two-piece that showcased her enviable curves and ample assets. The top featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage, as well as tiny straps that tied over her neck. She wore matching bikini bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that highlighted her slender hips and flat tummy. Instead of a thick waistband, it had tiny straps that clung to her slim waist.

In the photo, Jade was photographed outdoors, standing on what seemed like a small bridge in the forest. She posed by slightly popping her right hip to the side, as she leaned on the bridge’s handrail with her left hand as support, while she placed her other hand on the side. She looked straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

The hottie wore her long, blond locks down with a heavy side part, and styled straight. She sported a dainty pendant necklace and a string bracelet on her left arm. The model also wore a minimal makeup look that consisted of sculpted brows, several coats of mascara, and pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Jade shared with her fans that she was looking for “waterfalls.” She also revealed that her sexy bikini set was from Boutine Los Angeles by tagging the brand in the photo.

Within 19 hours of posting, the latest update has amassed close to 32,900 likes and over 560 comments. Countless fans flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments to Jade for her stunning looks, while others raved about her gorgeous body. Other followers opted to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“Great pic! I hope you are doing well down there. Be safe,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow, you look so good today. Great choice of color! You really have the perfect body, and you look so beautiful,” another admirer gushed.

“I just think you are so pretty. You have a gorgeous tummy and cute belly button piercing. I like how you are showing off that bikini body. Keep it up!” wrote a third social media user.

“You are absolutely stunning! I swear you look better and better with each post,” said a fourth one.