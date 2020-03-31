Hannah Palmer Sizzles In Sexy Instagram Video Alongside Amanda Trivizas

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot video that featured a co-star, brunette beauty Amanda Trivizas. The duo are both models for the beverage company Bang Energy, and apparently decided to team up for a sizzling video.

In the clip, Hannah rocked a white crop top with a low-cut neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as several inches of her toned stomach. She paired the crop top with pink sweatpants that hugged her hips. Her blond locks were loose in soft curls that came part of the way down her chest.

Amanda had on a similar ensemble, although she opted for a tight long-sleeved top rather than a sleeveless crop top. Her shirt likewise featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted a major amount of cleavage. Amanda’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her curvaceous physique, reaching all the way to her waist.

In the video clip, the duo crafted a beverage out of cans of Bang Energy and some fruit, putting all the ingredients in a blender and creating a smoothie. They sipped both their crafted concoction as well as straight from the Bang Energy can throughout the video.

The two stunning women added some sex appeal to the video by showing off their curves while sitting on the counter or dancing together, and the buxom bombshells looked gorgeous in the video.

Hannah’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot video, and the post racked up over 113,900 views within just 11 hours. Many of her eager fans raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments, and the post also received 447 comments within the same time frame.

“This was so much fun,” fellow model Amanda Trivizas said, following her comment up with two emoji that further expressed her feelings about the shoot.

“I dunno if you’re selling bananas, blenders, or energy drinks but I’ll take the whole lot,” another fan commented.

“Ladies, you are absolutely gorgeous,” one follower added.

“That’s just beauty and hotness overload!” another fan said, followed by several emoji including two flame emoji and two heart emoji.

Whether she’s posing with someone else or by herself, Hannah always looks stunning in her steamy Instagram updates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom blond shared a double update in which she rocked a skimpy black string bikini that showed off every inch of her curves. The photos were taken on the beach, and in one snap Hannah even hooked her thumbs into the chest of her bikini top and tugged it slightly for a seductive vibe.