Jessica Bartlett Squeezes Her Chest While Wearing Cut-Out Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Popular Instagram model Jessica Bartlett added a little humor to her social distancing time in a new post on her feed. The babe joked that she was an “Insta thot” in the wild as she posed in her parents’ yard and rocked a blue-green bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Jessica standing in a green yard covered in stones and tall trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down between the trees and lit up Jessica’s tan skin. She looked positively radiant and happy in her swimwear, which showed off her killer curves in the best way possible.

Jessica’s bikini included a halter neck bikini top with a large cut-out at the center that just barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out. The top cut off just below the babe’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed as well.

Jessica paired the top with a matching, U-shaped bottom that remained low on the front of her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts put her long, lean legs on display.

The babe accessorized her outfit with a green and silver necklace, a silver bracelet, rings, and a belly button stud. Jessica also rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, black eyeliner, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, black hair styled down in luscious waves that fell down her back.

Jessica posed with her back arched as she crossed her arms, which pushed her cleavage out even further. A breeze blew through her hair and she flashed a huge smile with bright eyes at the camera.

The post garnered more than 33,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“PLEASE SMILE MORE,” fellow model Alexis Clark said.

“This is your best shot yet,” another user added.

“Awww great smile. You should flash that smile more often!” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

“That smile is so gorgeous looking absolutely amazing,” said a fourth fan.

Jessica’s dedicated fans will know that this wasn’t the first backyard social distancing post she’s shared recently. In another post, she stood by a cluster of trees and rocked a silver, sparkling bikini with a low cut neckline that showed off even more of her chest.