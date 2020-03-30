‘Love Is Blind’ Star Jessica Batten Says Her Dating Life Is ‘Better Than It’s Ever Been’ After Netflix Show

The reality star addressed her dating life in a fan Q&A session.

Love is Blind star Jessica Batten says things are going great in her dating life 18 months after filming the Netflix reality show. After her controversial love story gone wrong aired on the inaugural season of the TV dating experiment, Jessica told fans the experience has only helped her post-pod dating life.

In a Q& A posted on her Instagram story, Jessica sat by a fire pit in her California backyard as she answered a long list of fan questions, according to Screenrant. When one of her 514,000 followers asked her about the current status of her dating life, the 34-year-old revealed that it’s now “better than it’s ever been.”

Jessica did not elaborate on her newfound dating life. Based on her Instagram posts, the reality star appears to be quarantining with her dog, Payton, amid the global coronavirus health pandemic. If Jessica is enjoying a busy dating life, it’s likely not face-to-face. But after dating someone sight unseen from a pod, anything is an improvement.

Last month, Jessica told USA Today that she waited a while after filming Love is Blind to dip back into the dating pool.

“I’m actually dating around, but nothing serious,” the reality star said last month. “I didn’t date for a long time, after the show, but I recently started up again. It’s been really great. I’m actually in L.A. now. So it’s been a nice change from Atlanta. Atlanta is a tough place to date.”

Love is Blind fans know that after chatting in the pod setting on the show, Jessica accepted a proposal from Mark Cuevas, who is 10 years her junior. But she carried a torch for Matt Barnett throughout the entire run of the show—even though he was engaged to Amber Pike. On the day of her wedding to Mark, Jessica rejected him at the altar.

The exes didn’t see each other again until the awkward Love is Blind reunion, which was taped more than a year after their season of the Netflix dating experiment was shot. At the reunion, the former couple confirmed that they’re both still single, although Jessica revealed she had recently started dating again.

Jessica also admitted that it was hard to watch herself on Love is Blind. During the reunion, she did say that she hopes to grow as a person from the experience, so perhaps that is why her dating life is better now than it’s ever been before.