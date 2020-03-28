Alexis Clark Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Lingerie

American model Alexis Clark, who is famous on Instagram for her hot figure and incredible looks, recently took to her page and mesmerized her fans with a very sexy snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Saturday, March 28, the hottie could be seen rocking a black lingerie set made up of sheer fabric. As a result, she flashed plenty of skin, including a glimpse of her nipples, to titillate her fans. That’s not all but the risque ensemble also enabled her to put her taut stomach and sexy thighs on full display. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of makeup, Alexis opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included an ivory foundation, a shimmery mauve shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, a tinge of pink blush, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

Alexis side-swept her blond tresses to one side and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and arm. She also partially covered her face with her hair.

As for accessories, the hottie decided to keep it simple by only opting for a pair of stud earrings. In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bra and panties set was from the online beachwear and lingerie brand, Gooseberry Intimates. She also tagged her photographer, Telaviver, for acknowledgment.

Within six hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 47,000 likes and about 750 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the hottie for her incredible figure but they also appreciated her for her beautiful looks.

While most of her fans used subtly flirtatious phrases to express their admiration for the model, some followers opted for explicit remarks to convey their feelings.

“Omg, you are the hottest babe I have ever seen. Amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn! I can’t even. I want to make love to you, are you single?” another user expressed his wishful thinking.

“I love you, stunning goddess. I give this picture a perfect 10!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Alexis’s beautiful facial features.

“So gorgeous. You are the most beautiful woman on Earth. I love you,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “my dream girl,” “wife material,” and “so delicious,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These include Yaslen Clemente, Lauren Dascalo, Isabella Buscemi, and Taylor Richardson.