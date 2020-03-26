Suzy Cortez Flaunts Underboob In Sheer White Crop Top

Suzy Cortez sizzled in another sexy look on Instagram that showed her flaunting plenty of underboob for fans. The model has been flooding her feed with a ton of hot photos in recent days while urging her followers to sign up for the fans only section of her website. The latest add to her feed showed the model in another revealing look that showed her fit figure.

In the new post, the Latina beauty sat on a wooden bar, spreading her legs for the camera in the shot that was taken from her knees to the top of her hair. She turned her head to the side, running one of her hands through her long, dark tresses. Miss BumBum World 2019 lined her face with a striking application of makeup that included pink blush and brown contour on her cheeks. The model also filled in her brows with dark gel, adding smoky liner to the tops and the bottoms of her lids. She included a thick layer of mascara to extend her lashes.

Cortez wore one of her hottest outfits to date, flashing her six pack abs in a tiny white crop top that was sheer, allowing for her chest to be seen underneath of it. In addition, she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that were as tiny as underwear, tying on the sides and showing off her muscular stems. The post has attracted a ton of attention in a few hours with over 12,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments.

Some of Cortez’s fans took to the update to applaud her on her fit figure while countless others told her that they would love to join the “fans only” section of her page. Most social media users expressed their opinions in Spanish while many others did in English. A few more chimed in using other languages instead.

“Woman of my dreams,” one follower raved, adding a number of red heart emoji.

“Look into my eyes, I’m the only mirror you need,” a second social media user suggested with a few flame emoji tied to the end of her comment.

“Gorgeous Beauty as ever,” another fan wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the black-haired beauty sizzled while she posed on the top of a bar. Once again, she wore very minimal clothing including a matching black bra and panties along with a black and red plaid top that she wore untied. That photo also earned her a lot of saucy comments from her fans.