Instagram Model Lexi Kai Sizzles In Tiny Red Top While Showing Fans A Quarantine Workout Routine

Instagram model Lexi Kai has been staying busy while confined to her home during the coronavirus pandemic. The fitness model recently shared an at-home workout with her fans who want to stay fit while being unable to get to the gym.

Lexi posted a series of videos to her Instagram page and was joined by a special workout partner, her mother. In the fitness videos, which were filmed in her apartment on the hardwood floor near her kitchen, she wore a tiny red top with thin straps along with loose grey pants, leg warmers, and Puma socks so she could slide her feet on the surface.

Her mother wore a low-cut white top and blue workout pants with adorable animal slippers so she too could easily slide her feet. The Fashion Nova ambassador displayed four different leg workouts that are perfect for those who cannot leave the house due to self-isolation.

The first routine was “Squat Pulses” that showed both ladies squatting for three sets of 50 repetitions. Their next video was “Lunges On Sliders” and the two fit family members leaned on each other for support while lunging their legs backwards. Lexi’s third video was “Toes & Knees Out Squat” where she showed an arms-out squat technique with her mom spotting her. Her last workout clip was “Side Leg Ups With Ball” where they did one-legged squats while supporting a ball behind their other leg.

At the end of the post, Lexi addressed her fans and introduced them to her mother. The model said the workout was specifically crafted for folks who want to do leg workouts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I hope you guys enjoyed our workout today. This is my mom, Jennifer,” she said. “We wanted to make this workout for everyone that’s at home and stuck inside in this crazy time right now cause we’re quarantined in.”

The model’s 715,000 followers flooded the comments with fire, heart, and clapping hands emojis. Many of them commented on not only how great Lexi looked but her mom as well.

“Your body is insane!” a follower wrote.

“Your mom is gorgeous,” another replied.

“Your moms slippers look like Beau and Snugs,” a person said comparing the slippers to the model’s dogs.

Others were thankful for the useful home workout tips.

“So good babe,” fitness model @Miafit_maga wrote.

