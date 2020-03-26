Draya Michele Stuns In A Blue Lingerie Set On Instagram To Encourage Fans To Stay Home

Draya Michele is using her curves to share the importance of social distancing with her Instagram followers.

The fashion designer has been vocal about the fact that she and her family are staying in her home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While she has been posting photos on her popular page like she normally does, she provided some insight into her new, daily routine on her Instagram stories. The influencer posted multiple videos on her stories page where she looked flawless as she showed off her latest steamy lingerie look on Wednesday, March 25. In the videos, Draya is rocking a blue bra and panties set from Savage X Fenty. Draya first showed it off as she was recording herself in the mirror while applying mascara.

Throughout the clips, Draya is showing off the lingerie piece and how it fits on her insane physique. As she is talking to her followers, she is moving around and showing off the set in its entirety. She was seen walking from her hallway into another room and shared with her followers that one of the benefits of staying home was they could “take sexy videos” for their timeline as well.

Draya also used the opportunity to explain one of the scars on her body that her fans had inquired about in the past. The Basketball Wives alum explained that her scar, which is located on her lower belly, is from when she gave birth to her first son. Draya then finished off her story by posing with the lingerie set on. Her hair appears to still be wet in the photo. While resting on her stomach, Draya’s fans can see her derriere through her room’s mirror. Her cleavage is also on full display as she relaxes with her arms stretched out in the photo.

Draya’s choice of making a public service announcement while wearing a sexy ensemble was something many social media users took notice of. The videos were almost instantly a trending topic on Twitter. Multiple commenters loved Draya’s look, and some even said they would join the newly single mother of two if she invited them to stay in her home.

“Draya is really top tier FINE,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Draya is the best thing to ever come out of reality Tv. Brooo,” another fan shared.

“Draya is such a bird, a beautiful bird, but a bird nonetheless. A peacock if you will,” one fan wrote.

“IF DRAYA SAYS STAY IN THE HOUSE IT IMA STAY IN THE F**KIN HOUSE,” another supporter tweeted.