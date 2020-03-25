Devon Windsor And Lorena Rae Get Wet In See-Through Dresses And Bikinis In The Ocean

The Victoria's Secret models took a walk through the ocean with two horses.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae sizzled in a shot shared to the official Instagram account of Devon’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, as they both got wet in skimpy bikinis and see-through cover-up dresses while walking with horses in the ocean. The beauties opted for opposite colors in the newly uploaded photo posted on March 24, as Devon wowed in an all-black ensemble while Lorena rocked an all-white look.

The twosome held on tight to the purple reins of their horses as they waded through the water together with the animals on either side of them.

Devon stunned as she rocked her skimpy black two-piece under her sheer button down dress as she flashed her seriously slim waist. The beauty opted for a triangle bikini top which plunged low on her chest and showed off her décolletage.

She matched with plain black bottoms that perfectly showcased her long model legs.

The bikini bottoms featured a large band that sat a little higher than her hips to hold the skimpy piece of material up and keep her bottom half covered.

She also kept things tropical with a shell choker fastened around her neck and had her long blond hair, which appeared to be wet, slicked back away from her face.

As for Lorena, the German supermodel wore an identical look to Devon but in white.

She rocked a triangle bikini top that plunged low on her chest with a pair of high-waisted bottoms which were visible through her sheer cover-up. The unbuttoned dress stretched all the way down to her legs and appeared to be wet after the twosome splashed around in the water.

Lorena almost matched her fellow lingerie model with her jewelry choice, but opted for a pair of dangling shell earrings rather than a choker.

Lorena also had her long hair down as her straight locks sat over her right shoulder. In the background was the stunning coastline.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim told followers that it hoped they were all “staying safe” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Though the brand didn’t confirm in the caption exactly when or where the photo was taken, it’s thought the snap was taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that has people across the globe staying in their homes.

The twosome have both modeled a number of different bikinis and swimsuits from Devon’s line in the past, both together and separately.

One recent snap showed Lorena as she laid on her back in a patterned green two-piece while doing some sunbathing on a wooden dock by the ocean.

Devon pulled a similar pose shortly before that in another recent upload as she laid back on the sand in a skimpy and strapless black bikini as she too caught some rays.