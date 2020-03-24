Niece Waidhofer Exposes Pert Derriere In Barely-There Skirt

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, March 24, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.5 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap, taken in Houston, Texas, shows the 29-year-old stunner standing in a white walled room. She left little to the imagination by wearing a barely-there, white faux leather peplum mini skirt from the clothing company, MONAMOR. Niece paired the skimpy skirt with matching lace underwear and what appears to be a coordinating harness adorned with a bow. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The raven-haired beauty pulled back her hair in a messy ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her beautiful face. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application that seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes.

For the photo, Niece struck a seductive pose by facing away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. She placed her hands on the side of her thighs, as she turned her head and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation humorously listed moments where her judgement may have been lacking, including the entire year of 2018 and wearing her cheeky ensemble.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 35,000 likes. Many of Niece’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise.

“Wow so beautiful and amazing body,” gushed one fan, adding a kiss mark and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“@niecewaidhofer you are fantastic really beautiful and very amazing,” added another admirer.

“Baby you’re the best in the universe,” said a different devotee.

“Beautiful as always. And such a wonderful woman you are. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Dallas-native has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a brief clip in which she wore a black lingerie set. That post has been viewed over 400,000 times since it was shared.