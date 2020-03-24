Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Tiny Green Bikini After Reeling In A Fish: ‘When In Doubt, Catch It Yourself’

Devon Windsor dazzled her 1.9 million Instagram followers this week with an eye-popping new photo that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Tuesday to share the sizzling snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The camera captured Devon enjoying a beautiful day out on a boat with a gorgeous scene of the deep blue water and near-cloudless sky behind her.

Two fishing poles rested in their holders on the ledge of the vessel, however, it seemed that the 26-year-old had already put hers to work. She held one of the fishing lines in her hand to show off a silver and yellow fish — her latest catch of the day. In the caption of her post, she encouraged her followers to catch their food themselves while the grocery stores are running low on meat.

Naturally, the blond bombshell was clad in a bikini from her own Devon Windsor swimwear line that did nothing but favors for her killer physique. She opted for a bright green two-piece that was adorned with black polka dots and, judging by the reaction from her fans, the mode. certainly seemed to do her brand well.

Devon stunned in a bralette-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It featured a wide sweetheart neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, which was enhanced even more by its underwire cups that boasted a flattering ribbed texture.

The stunner also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. The swimwear boasted a high-cut design that allowed Devon to show off her sculpted thighs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on the babe’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

To complete her look, the Missouri cutie sported a stack of bracelets on one arm, as well as a set of gold necklaces that added just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were flipped to one side of her head and gently blew in the breeze over her shoulder, and she went makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Devon’s latest bikini-clad social media appearance with love. The skin-baring snap has racked up over 6,000 likes after its first hour of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow, gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Devon had a “beautiful smile.”

“Lovely lady, nice catch,” commented a third.

Though the global health crisis is preventing Devon from enjoying boat outings these days, she’s still active on Instagram and showing off her incredible physique. Just yesterday, the stunner showed off her sculpted abs in a tiny sports bra while taking her adorable puppy Winston for a walk around her neighborhood. That look proved popular as well, earning over 17,000 likes and 100-plus comments.