Alexa Collins Flaunts Flat Abs In Crop Top While Walking Her Puppy

Instagram model Alexa Collins kicked off the week with an update that saw her rocking a casual look as she walked her puppy on a deserted street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The beauty flashed her abs in a crop top that she paired with comfortable sweatpants.

Along with her taut abs, Alexa’s cropped sweatshirt flashed a bit of underboob. The top zipped up the front and the hem featured a wide metallic trim that drew the eye to her chest. The number also had long sleeves that were gathered at her wrists. Her sweatpants were gathered at the waist and ankles. The pants also featured a silver trim down the sides of the legs. To complete her comfy look, she sported a pair of ankle socks and a pair of fluffy, animal-print slippers. She also carried a bag over one of her shoulders.

The blond bombshell wore her hair in a messy bun piled on top of her head. She let her natural beauty shine through by wearing a light application of makeup that included blush and a rose shade on her lips.

Also starring in the picture was Alexa’s cute chihuahua puppy, appearing to pose for the snap as it looked at the camera with its tongue out and its ears standing up. The dog was dressed for the occasion, wearing a pink shirt. The model smiled as she looked at the dog while holding its leash.

Alexa was the only person to be seen on the street which appeared to be nestled in what might normally be a busy part of town. One lone car sat parked on the other side side of the road.

In the caption, the beauty said that the only ones who were enjoying the quarantine were the dogs.

Many of her followers thought she — and her puppy — looked cute and chic as they posed for the snapshot.

“Ya think pets know how important they are during this time? Gorgeous as always btw,” one admirer wrote.

“So cute,” said a second Instagram user.

“Your dog makes me smile and laugh,” a third fan told her.

“Puppy is adorable,” commented a fourth follower.

Collins appears to be doing her part to stay safe and healthy amid the global health crisis, but that does not mean she can’t look good while doing so. Yesterday, she shared a snap that saw her looking fabulous in a tiny animal-print bikini as she appeared to be sitting outside her window.