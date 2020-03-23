Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Cleavage In Zip-Up Swimsuit

Lucie Rose Donlan has been posting eye-catching snaps to her Instagram page lately and likely captivated many of her 1.6 million followers’ attention today with a new series of swimsuit pics. The blond surfer rocked a zip-up one-piece and left it mostly undone with her cleavage left on full show.

In the first photo, Lucie stood with her right leg propped out to the side and placed her left hand on her hip. She smiled widely and glanced to her left, tugging at a strand of her curly hair with her right hand.

The former Love Island star’s ensemble from Shein was their “Palm Random Print Zipper Front One Piece Swimsuit” that retails for $14. It had a white base with green tropical plants throughout with light blue accents on the palm leaves. Plus, it featured light pink flowers throughout. The middle zipper was black and it reached several inches below the model’s cleavage.

Lucie accessorized her look with a gold round charm necklace and added to the summery vibes with her fun makeup application. She rocked dark mascara, silver eyeshadow, and dark pink lipstick.

The cutie posed in front of a white shed with a pink roof and door. Plus, she placed a matching pink surfboard to her left.

In the second picture, Lucie sat in front of an orange vintage VW bus. The same surfboard was propped on the side of the vehicle as the stunner sat on the ground. She tilted her head to the right and smiled widely.

The update has received over 53,900 likes so far and many of Lucie’s adoring followers headed to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Jesus looking unreal again stay safe hun,” raved a fan.

“When I see her posts I think I’m dreaming,” declared a second supporter.

“Best looking woman ever hands down,” gushed a third social media user.

“You and me both! Let’s get back to sunshine, beaches and cold beers in pub gardens socialising with friends!” exclaimed an admirer, responding to her longing caption.

Plus, Lucie posted another photo of herself in a swimsuit on February 22. That time, the bombshell stood in front of a railing and glanced down towards the ground. Her one-piece had a low scoop neckline and a lace-up accent in the front that called attention to her cleavage. The cutie’s tan contrasted against her outfit and her hair glowed in the sunlight. She wore her locks down in a casual hairstyle with most of it brushed behind her shoulders.