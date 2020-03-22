Lauren Summer Strips Down For Sexy Bathtub Snap Wearing Just Bubbles

Buxom bombshell Lauren Summer thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she wore nothing at all while soaking in a bathtub. The freestanding tub was filled with bubbles, and Lauren’s tantalizing curves were the focal point of the shot.

The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, based on the geotag of the post. Lauren’s tub was in a space decorated in neutral tones, and the bombshell was immersed in the tub with the water coming up to her hips.

Though the tub seemed large enough for Lauren to lean back in, she sat upright and held a handful of bubbles up to her chest. There were bubbles covering the NSFW portions of her ample assets as well, but she had plenty of skin on display. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a messy bun with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face. The stunner rocked minimal makeup, if any at all, and had a big smile on her face as she glanced down at the bubbles.

In the caption of the post, Lauren gave her followers a bit more context for the smoking hot update.

“Spending my quarantine doing nothing but taking bubble baths and playing Animal Crossing. What about you? #TBT to an outtake of a photo that got taken down a while back!”

The natural beauty looked stunning covered in bubbles, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 306,200 likes within just 21 hours, including a like from fellow buxom bombshell Hannah Palmer.

Lauren’s sizzling throwback also received 2,182 comments from her eager followers, who flocked to the comments section to shower the bombshell with praise and compliments.

“Why not play Animal Crossing WHILE taking a bubble bath?” one fan commented, referencing Lauren’s caption.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” another fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

“@heylaurensummer I started following you on IG about 1 year ago and believe me it was literally the best thing that I’ve ever did. You’re truly 1 in a Billion,” another follower commented.

“Quarantine never looked so sexy,” one fan added.

Lauren has been thrilling her Instagram followers with some sizzling content recently. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a smoking hot snap in which she poked fun at the toilet paper hoarding that people were doing by posing topless in bed with two rolls of toilet paper in front of her.