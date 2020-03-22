Holly Luyah Displays Her Thick Thighs And Long Legs In A Stylish Swimsuit On Instagram

American model and celebrity makeup artist Holly Luyah is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure on Instagram. Saturday, March 21, has been no exception, as the model took to her page and wowed her three million followers with a hot new pic.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a very stylish swimsuit, one that perfectly accentuated her hourglass shape. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled Luyah to put her long, sexy legs and thick thighs on full display.

In keeping with her glamorous persona, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised an ivory foundation, pink lipstick, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by dusting her cheeks with a coral blush.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her right shoulder and arm. In terms of accessories, Luyah opted for a pair of sunglasses that she could be seen holding in her hands.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Sedona, Arizona. For the picture, the hottie could be seen leaning against a giant rock. She stretched her legs, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the model revealed that she cannot wait to travel and see new places again once the coronavirus quarantine is over. The statement indicates that the picture in question was a throwback. That apart, she also asked her fans to follow her back-up Instagram account where she posts different photographs almost every day.

Within less than 20 minutes of going live, the snap garnered more than 5,400 likes while fans also awarded the pic with about 80 comments. Such a volume of interest within such a short period of time shows that Luyah is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing platform, so it should be no surprise that many of her pics go viral.

“Such a nice picture, you look beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Baby, you are so beautiful and extremely sexy,” another user wrote.

“When this coronavirus vanishes, please come to Puerto Rico!! I want a picture with you,” a third fan expressed his wish.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer commented on the model’s sexy legs.

“You are so beautiful. I love your legs [heart-eyed emoji],” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “curvy snack,” “so pretty,” and “gorgeous,” to praise the Portland native.