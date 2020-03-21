Charly Jordan Flaunts Incredible Figure In Red Lace Lingerie

The American model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, March 21, American model Charly Jordan started off the weekend by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snaps, taken by professional photographer Clint Roberts, show the 20-year-old beauty sitting on a teal velvet armchair in front of a full wall bookshelf. Charly flaunted her fabulous figure in a red lace lingerie set that consisted of a plunging bustier and a pair of matching, high-waisted underwear. The risque ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sultry look with layered necklaces and bracelets worn on each wrist.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, subtle winged eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light gray.

In the first image, the YouTuber struck a seductive pose on the top of the furniture. She placed one of her hands on the side of her face, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. For the following photo, she sat on the chair seat with her legs crossed.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers for book suggestions and proceeded to give her own personal recommendation which is Jeannette Walls’ 2005 memoir, The Glass Castle.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Charly’s question.

“The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert. One of the best books I’ve ever read!!” said one commenter.

“Love Is a Dog from Hell – Charles Bukowski,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Charly’s followers also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments.

“My goodness!!! You’re absolutely stunning,” gushed one fan, adding a string of rose emoji to the comment.

“Wow so stunning [you’re] unbelievable,” added a different devotee.

Charly has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 110,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she wore a cheeky bikini while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 210,000 times since it was shared.