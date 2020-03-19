Rachel Cook Flaunts Sideboob In Barely-There Dress On Instagram

Rachel Cook was spotted on her magazine, WTVR‘s, Instagram feed today. The hottie announced the fifth issue earlier this month and the snap appears to be a sneak peek preview from the publication. She was spotted rocking a very revealing white dress that allowed her to flaunt her sideboob.

The Playboy model posed outside by a mossy fountain for the snap and stood with her left knee propped on the edge of the concrete. She also placed her hands together and rested them on her right cheek. Rachel glanced down towards the ground with a serious expression on her face.

The stunner’s dress wrapped around the front of her chest and around her lower back. There were long thin tassels that made up the skirt portion of the ensemble and it left her bare booty partially visible. Plus, her sideboob was on full display and it was especially hard to miss, considering her chest was shades lighter than the rest of her body.

Rachel opted to rock her natural hair that’s been slowing growing in ever since she shaved off her long locks months ago. Her makeup application included a dramatic dark purple eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. Her left wrist tattoo of the moon phases were also visible in the shot.

Beside her was an old fountain with a stone fish on top. It appeared to be abandoned with lots of moss growing on the sides. Beyond that in the distance were palm trees and the bright sunlight could be seen towards the top of the frame. The light made the palm trees glow a bright green color.

The update has been liked over 3,100 times and fans of Rachel and the WTVR Magazine took to the comments section with their compliments.

“Love you Rachel, I really do,” gushed an admirer.

“So beautiful,” declared a second follower.

“Incredible,” raved a third social media user.

Plus, the photographer for the first issue of the magazine, Robert Voltaire, stopped by to leave a string of three fire emoji. The magazine responded with folded hands emoji.

In addition, the sensation shared another snap of herself showing off her figure on March 7, that time on her personal Instagram page. The image was for her other publication, Nirvana, and she was photographed lying on her back in a white bikini. The backdrop was Photoshopped so it looked like she was floating in space with small sparkling stars. Rachel closed her eyes and extended her arms behind her and propped up her knees.