Paris Hilton Shares Sexy Snap In Playboy Bunny Inspired Photo Shoot

Paris Hilton showed off her sexy body and tanned skin in her latest Instagram photo, in which she wore a black satin, high cut teddy and leather thigh-high stiletto boots, an outfit reminiscent of the Playboy Bunny uniform. In the photo, the hotel heiress stood against a neutral background and posed seductively with one hip to the side. Her long blond hair is teased and cascades down her shoulders in soft waves. Around her neck is a glitzy diamond choker, and she wears diamond studs at her ears. Her makeup is flawless – she’s wearing nude lipstick and pink blush and eyeshadow. She looks into the camera seductively, her eyes framed by dark, feathered lashes. Paris is also wearing black satin gloves with the word Juicy written in silver lettering on the sides. In her hands, she holds a silver tasseled purse, with the word Juicy written across the front in black lettering.

Paris shouted out Juicy Couture UK in the caption, writing that she was “in love” with their recent collection. She also featured fire emojis, the heart eye emoji, and the crown emoji in the caption.

The Simple Life star shared the photo Wednesday afternoon with her 11 million followers. In just four hours, the photo has garnered over 300,000 views, over 31,000 likes, and over 600 comments.

Many of Paris’s followers simply commented with either heart, thumbs up, or fire emojis. One user called Paris a “divine beauty,” while another said the photo was “stunning.” Another follower said that the 39-year-old had “legs for days.” Beauty guru and influencer Gigi Gorgeous commented on the photo with six heart-eye emojis. Nat and Liv star Olivia Pierson also took time to comment on Paris’s photo, simply writing “Yesss” and including the heart-eye emoji.

Juicy Couture also commented, saying that Paris was an “icon.” The comment included two heart emojis.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer also posted the photo in her Instagram story, where she included a link to the Juicy Couture 2020 collection, where one can buy the teddy for 95 pounds.

Paris is no stranger to sharing stunning photos of herself on Instagram. Last month, Paris posed for Cosmopolitan Magazine, where she wore a blingy, rose gold suit, showing off her decolletage and her stomach. The moniker “the queen of extra” was displayed prominently beneath her name on the cover of the magazine. In January, Paris shared a throwback Thursday photo of herself as a teenager. Paris wrote that she was “practicing [her] pout pose” in the photo’s caption.