Jen Selter Flaunts Her Booty In Tight Pink Pants And Shares A Recipe With Her Followers

Fitness model Jen Selter combined several of her passions by posting a short Instagram video in which she flaunted her sculpted physique while also sharing a recipe with her 12.8 million eager followers.

The video was recorded in a modern looking kitchen with a marble backsplash and black countertops. A window was visible with a stunning view of Manhattan in the background, and Jen had all the ingredients for her recipe all set out in bowls on the countertop.

Jen whipped up a healthy treat in her BlendJet blender. She is the co-owner of the company, as her Instagram bio indicates, and for the video she used a BlendJet in a baby pink shade. Jen slowly added in almond milk, cocoa powder, and a sliced banana into the blender, and then placed oats in a mason jar. She topped the oats with the chocolatey mixture before grating a bit of dark chocolate to garnish the concoction.

She then advised her fans to place the mason jar in the fridge for several hours, and the result is her overnight chocolate oats recipe. Jen mentioned in the caption of the post that many of her fans had been requesting some recipe ideas for home cooking in a healthy way.

Though the focus of the video was the recipe she made, Jen’s sculpted physique was still on full display in the sizzling clip. She matched her BlendJet blender by wearing a pair of high-waisted baby pink leggings that clung to her toned legs. Though she was whipping up a chocolate treat, she opted to wear a white long-sleeved crop top that likewise showed off her toned stomach.

Jen’s eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 69,700 likes within just three hours. The post also racked up 146 comments within the same time span.

“Wish we could cook together!!” one follower commented.

“You are so amazing always,” another fan added.

“You are a big motivation for me,” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Perfect as always,” another fan said, and included a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Jen has been using her expertise to share different videos with her followers who may be staying at home during this time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a stunning printed workout ensemble as she did several moves on the floor next to her printed stair master. Rather than using a bunch of complicated gym equipment, Jen showed her followers that it’s possible to get a great workout using just bodyweight and something many individuals have at home like an ottoman.